Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

ASUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

ASUR opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,448 shares of company stock worth $306,092. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

