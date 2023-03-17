Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

