Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of ASMB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
