Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

