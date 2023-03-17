Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Insider Activity at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,901.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

