Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,901.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
