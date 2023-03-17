Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

TGLS opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

