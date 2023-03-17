StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

