Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

