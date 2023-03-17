First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary First Financial Bank engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

