First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Financial Price Performance
Shares of THFF opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary First Financial Bank engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.