Alaska Air Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

ALK stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

