Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blade Air Mobility’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

BLDE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 5.5 %

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,065 shares of company stock worth $80,036. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 247,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

