BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

TCPC stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

