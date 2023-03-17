TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

