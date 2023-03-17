Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

