Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 7.7 %

TAST stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 378,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.