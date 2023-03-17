Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 7.7 %
TAST stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
