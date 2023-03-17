Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.79. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

