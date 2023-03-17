Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $385.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $414.78.

ADBE opened at $353.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.30. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

