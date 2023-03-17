Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Reduced by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DY opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.