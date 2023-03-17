Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $414.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $353.29 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

