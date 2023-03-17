Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.35 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 230.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

