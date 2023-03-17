Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

BBY stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

