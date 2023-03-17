Aravive, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Aravive Trading Up 13.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Aravive by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Stories

