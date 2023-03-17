Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Reduced by Analyst

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

