Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $178.83. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

