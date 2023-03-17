Zacks Research Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.32. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.62 per share.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY opened at $819.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $822.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.41. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

