Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issued By B. Riley

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Luna Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

