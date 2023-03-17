Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Issued By Zacks Research

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,129 shares of company stock worth $759,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.