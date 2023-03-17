Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guess’ by 1,623.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 285.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

