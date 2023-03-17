Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

