Needham & Company LLC Lowers Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

