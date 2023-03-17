GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

GitLab Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

