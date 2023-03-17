Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $33.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 833,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.