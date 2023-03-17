ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after buying an additional 748,618 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

