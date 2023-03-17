Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Declines By 5.9%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Heritage Insurance Stock Performance
HRTG opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More
