Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

DADA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

