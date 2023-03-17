Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
DADA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.