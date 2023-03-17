CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,356 shares of company stock worth $95,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $441.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

