Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $31.73.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

