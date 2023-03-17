Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

