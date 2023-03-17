Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.4 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

