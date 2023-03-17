NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $15.96 on Thursday.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

