Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE PGEN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

