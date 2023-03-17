Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

