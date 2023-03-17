Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.
