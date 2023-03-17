Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mesoblast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

