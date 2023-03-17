CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $629.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

