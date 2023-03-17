Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $139.48 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

