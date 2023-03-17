Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

ENLT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

