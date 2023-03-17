iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $32.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %
ITOS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.