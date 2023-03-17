iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $32.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

ITOS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

