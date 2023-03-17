iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $32.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

ITOS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

