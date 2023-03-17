Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

