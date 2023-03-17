Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

