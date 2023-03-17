Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.9 %

DEI opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

