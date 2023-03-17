Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

