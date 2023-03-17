Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.13.
Century Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
